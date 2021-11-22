'Obit Bandit' get 11-13 years for burglarizing homes while victims attended funerals

A Bronx woman dubbed the "Obit Bandit" has been sentenced to 11-13 years in prison.

Last month, Latonia Stewart was found guilty of burglarizing six Westchester homes while victims attended funerals for their loved ones.

Authorities say the burglaries happened from 2017 to 2018.

Prosecutors say Stewart would look up obituaries when funerals were happening and find the home address and strike during the burial when no one would be home.

Most of these widows lost family heirlooms and jewelry, and prosecutors say they found some of it in Stewart's car and apartment. They say a lot of the items are still missing.

She faced up to 15 years in prison on each count, totaling a maximum of 90 years.

Stewart also faces charges in Connecticut for another funeral burglary she's accused of ransacking.