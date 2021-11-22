news 12 logo
41°

'Obit Bandit' get 11-13 years for burglarizing homes while victims attended funerals

Nov 22, 2021, 10:42pmUpdated 18h ago
By: News 12 Staff
A Bronx woman dubbed the "Obit Bandit" has been sentenced to 11-13 years in prison.
Last month, Latonia Stewart was found guilty of burglarizing six Westchester homes while victims attended funerals for their loved ones.
MORE: Exclusive: Mother of woman dubbed the 'obit bandit' says daughter was set up
Authorities say the burglaries happened from 2017 to 2018.
Prosecutors say Stewart would look up obituaries when funerals were happening and find the home address and strike during the burial when no one would be home.
Most of these widows lost family heirlooms and jewelry, and prosecutors say they found some of it in Stewart's car and apartment. They say a lot of the items are still missing.
She faced up to 15 years in prison on each count, totaling a maximum of 90 years.
Stewart also faces charges in Connecticut for another funeral burglary she's accused of ransacking. 
MORE STORIES

Crime

See all
thumbnail image
21m ago

TSA: Tuckahoe man had loaded gun at JFK Int'l Airport checkpoint

thumbnail image
2:30
3h ago

Virtual learning offered to Newburgh students today in wake of more shooting sprees

thumbnail image
1:17
4h ago

Concern about people driving high increases as recreational marijuana legalized

thumbnail image
1:24
5h ago

HEADLINES: Man charged with hitting 3 pedestrians, truck crashes into river, deer with plastic pumpkin on head

thumbnail image
1:59
18h ago

'Obit Bandit' get 11-13 years for burglarizing homes while victims attended funerals

thumbnail image
0:39
22h ago

Peekskill man charged with driving on drugs in crash that injured 3 pedestrians