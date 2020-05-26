New Rochelle residents angry over beach closure

Residents are upset that the Hudson Park Beach in New Rochelle was open over the weekend but was closed Tuesday.

They say the beach was padlocked and do not understand why they could not sit in the sand.

The residents say they usually come to the beach to sit and relax.

Parks & Recreation Commissioner Bill Zimmermann says, in a statement, the beach will only be open on weekends for now. “At this time, in accordance with New York State public health permit regulations and the current NYS Executive Order guidelines, we feel the safest environment for public patrons and our residents is to open the Hudson Park sundeck and restrooms when our seasonal staff is present for sanitary cleanings on Saturdays and Sundays. We look forward to revisiting our policy in the near future as we move to daily services.”