DMX mural unveiled at Yonkers public housing complex he once called home

A new mural honoring the late rapper DMX has been unveiled at the Yonkers public housing complex he once called home.

It stands at the Calcagno Homes on School Street.

Artist Floyd Simmons, who goes by the name 90 Degrees, completed the mural a few weeks ago and says it's an original image.

Members of the Ruff Ryders, Def Jam and even DMX's fiancée Desiree Lindstrom attended the unveiling.

She spoke to reporters for the first time since DMX's death back in April.

"I love it. I was amazed. It looks completely like him to me. I feel like it will uplift so many people, from School Street all around the world," says Lindstrom.

The Municipal Housing Authority commissioned Yonkers Arts to create the mural and a dozen others at municipal housing properties.