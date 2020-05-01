Dental offices to remain closed due to coronavirus

Dental offices statewide have been closed since mid-March with only emergency cases being seen.

Phase one plans to reopen the state do not include dental offices despite additional precautions, including extra PPE and screening patients before visits.

Pediatric dentist Dana Olstein tells News 12 it’s been over two months since she’s seen her patients.

“I miss seeing our patients. I miss our work family and we’re ready. We’ve implemented a lot of safety protocols and we’re ready,” she says.

According to the New York State Dental Association, dental offices will likely reopen on a regional basis as approved by the governor.

