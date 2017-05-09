Authorities probe BB gun incident at elementary school

Authorities in Orange County are investigating an incident at an elementary school involving a BB gun that was held to the face of a girl.

The incident happened at the Hamilton Bicentennial Elementary School in Cuddebackville on Monday. Jaquelynn Gable, 12, says she thought a classmate threatened her life.

“I was scared at first. It was shaped like a gun,” she says.

The gun turned out to be an Airsoft BB gun, according to the girl’s mom. The pellet gun was then passed to another student who allegedly pointed it at someone else.

Deerpark police are investigating, and the district confirms the students involved are being disciplined.

While the school did notify parents of the incident online, Gable’s mother says it’s not enough.

“They didn't want us saying anything when we were there and that's what's bothering me. I think all parents should be aware,” she says.

Police say the BB gun fires plastic ammo and was not loaded.

Deerpark police say so far no charges have been filed against the underage students involved.