Son of famed New Rochelle doctor asks for Walk of Fame reconsideration

The son of a New Rochelle doctor credited with creating the Heimlich maneuver says inducting his father into the New Rochelle Walk of Fame would be a mistake.

Dr. Henry Heimlich, part of the New Rochelle High School class of 1937, is world-famous for developing the anti-choking method that bears his name. This year, the city is honoring him by inducting him into its Walk of Fame.

Dr. Heimlich's son, Peter, sent a letter to the city urging officials to reconsider the designation.

"My father was involved most of his career promoting a bunch of crackpot medical ideas that resulted in a significant loss of life," he says.

Dr. Heimlich died in 2016, and his son says he and his father stopped talking in 2001. He says his request has nothing to do with a family feud.

"I think once his name is added to the Walk of Fame, it would further be a stain on the city," he says. "They should stop and pause and reconsider."

New Rochelle's historian says the Walk of Fame induction is meant to honor the significance of the Heimlich maneuver and Dr. Heimlich's career as a physician.

The ceremony is scheduled for Friday.