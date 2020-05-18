Westchester Executive Latimer: No Fourth of July fireworks at Kensico

Westchester County Executive George Latimer provided a coronavirus update in Yonkers Monday.

Mayor Mike Spano joined Latimer during the news conference.

Spano said people have been resilient and are practicing safe measures, including washing their hands, social distancing and staying at home the best they can.

He said food pantries and first responders are operating at 100%.

Yonkers City Hall is operating fully, but is asking residents to do things online.

Spano says the only way to get through this is to stick to the rules, and that he senses a level of frustration.

Latimer discussed reopening plans for the county.

Spano told residents to reach out to the government about their individual needs.

He said Yonkers just had its 750th person leave the hospital. Spano said he was on on a ventilator for 21 days and is now at home.

Latimer said he was in Yonkers Monday to distribute a large number of free masks.

He did not have a COVID-19 update for Monday based on Sunday numbers yet. He said there were more than 32,000 positive cases in Westchester. In total there are over 29,000 -approaching 30,000 - people who have been cleared for a two-week time. He said there were 428 people in the hospital.

Latimer said Westchester residents can now have elective surgeries.

Playland Beach and Croton Point Park Beach will open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Latimer said he is following state parameters for reopening the beaches this weekend. There will be no concessions. Social distancing is required. Masks will be required. He will make an assessment a week later to see if the beaches can remain open.

There will not be parades on Memorial Day, but various entities may be able to have a short outdoor ceremony.

Playland Amusement Park will not open until at least July 20. Festivals will also be canceled until at least July 20.

Glen Island in New Rochelle will remain closed because it is a testing site.

Latimer is canceling Fourth of July fireworks in Kensico Dam

There is no decision on when pools will open.

Latimer said he is dealing with a county budget gap. The gap comes from revenue side of the budget. He discussed actions the county is taking regarding the gap.

He said the census will go on until Oct. 31 and has had a good response rate so far.

CORONAVIRUS TRACKER - Cases in the tri-state area

GET INFORMATION: Coronavirus details from the CDC

CORONAVIRUS PREVENTION: What you can do to protect yourself



GET THE FACTS: What you need to know about coronavirus



BY THE NUMBERS: The latest statistics from the CDC