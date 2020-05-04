COVID-19 takes life of captain in Rochelle Fire Department

The coronavirus continues to take the lives of our brave men and women on the front line of the pandemic.

The New Rochelle Fire Department says Capt. Andrew DiMaggio has died of COVID-19.

DiMaggio was also a Westchester County fire instructor.

The Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department posting a photo to Facebook calling him "a legendary man, gentleman, and training officer."

