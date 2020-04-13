Family of restaurateur who died of COVID-19 asks public for funds to help restaurant, widow

Posted: Updated:

The family of a beloved New Rochelle restaurateur who died last week from the coronavirus is asking for help to keep his restaurant and widow afloat as his only son remains hospitalized and in critical condition on a ventilator.

Jose Almazon, 79, was the longtime owner of The Little Mexican Cafe on Main Street in New Rochelle. He passed away Friday from the coronavirus.

His niece Nancy Scovotti tells News 12 her family can barely grieve as their focus now shifts to his only son, the restaurant’s co-owner Edwin Almazon, who also contracted the virus and is hospitalized in critical condition.

“He is officially in an induced coma, and he’s been like that for five days," says Scovotti.

Scovotti says her cousin is on a ventilator and with their family’s situation worsening she decided to start a GoFundMe page to help cover his father’s funeral expenses and pay back restaurant staff - who she says are paying out-of-pocket to reopen the restaurant while her cousin fights for his life. 

“The employees are literally coming out-of-pocket to pay for minor repairs to get it up and running. They want it open as much as the family does," she says. 

So far, more than $20,000 has been donated by loved ones and heartbroken customers who are now giving back to a beloved family that’s served them for decades.
 
To donate to their GoFundMe click here.
 

MORE: LIVE BLOG - Coronavirus updates from the tri-state area and beyond 
TRACKER: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut coronavirus cases and deaths

PHOTOS: Your Coronavirus photos

 

  • COVID-19More>>

  • Did you lose someone to COVID-19? Tell us their story.

    Did you lose someone to COVID-19? Tell us their story.

    If you lost someone close to you and would like to have their story shared by News 12, please fill out this form. These are Our People.
    If you lost someone close to you and would like to have their story shared by News 12, please fill out this form. These are Our People.

  • Coronavirus Pandemic: Resources

    Coronavirus Pandemic: Resources

  • As virus kills, NYC shortens deadline for claiming dead

    As virus kills, NYC shortens deadline for claiming dead

    Thursday, April 9 2020 4:29 PM EDT2020-04-09 20:29:27 GMT
    Thursday, April 9 2020 6:09 PM EDT2020-04-09 22:09:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Minchillo). Workers wearing personal protective equipment bury bodies in a trench on Hart Island, Thursday, April 9, 2020, in the Bronx borough of New York. On Thursday, New York City’s medical examiner confirmed that the city has shorte...(AP Photo/John Minchillo). Workers wearing personal protective equipment bury bodies in a trench on Hart Island, Thursday, April 9, 2020, in the Bronx borough of New York. On Thursday, New York City’s medical examiner confirmed that the city has shorte...
    (AP Photo/John Minchillo). Workers wearing personal protective equipment bury bodies in a trench on Hart Island, Thursday, April 9, 2020, in the Bronx borough of New York. On Thursday, New York City’s medical examiner confirmed that the city has shorte...(AP Photo/John Minchillo). Workers wearing personal protective equipment bury bodies in a trench on Hart Island, Thursday, April 9, 2020, in the Bronx borough of New York. On Thursday, New York City’s medical examiner confirmed that the city has shorte...
    As New York City deals with a mounting coronavirus death toll, the city has shortened the amount of time it will hold unclaimed remains.
    As New York City deals with a mounting coronavirus death toll, the city has shortened the amount of time it will hold unclaimed remains.
    •   
sorry to interrupt
your first 20 are free
Access to News 12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Spectrum Networks® and Service ElectricSM customers.
Please enjoy 20 complimentary views of articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.
you have reached your 20 view limit
Access to News 12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Spectrum Networks® and Service ElectricSM customers.
Please login or create an account to continue enjoying News12.
create an account
Our sign-up page is undergoing maintenance and is not currently available. However, you will be given direct access to news12.com while we complete our upgrade.
When we are back up and running you will be prompted at that time to complete your sign in. Until then, enjoy the local news, weather, traffic and more that's "as local as local news gets."
back to site