Family of restaurateur who died of COVID-19 asks public for funds to help restaurant, widow

The family of a beloved New Rochelle restaurateur who died last week from the coronavirus is asking for help to keep his restaurant and widow afloat as his only son remains hospitalized and in critical condition on a ventilator. Jose Almazon, 79, was the longtime owner of The Little Mexican Cafe on Main Street in New Rochelle. He passed away Friday from the coronavirus. Jose Almazon, 79, was the longtime owner of The Little Mexican Cafe on Main Street in New Rochelle. He passed away Friday from the coronavirus.



His niece Nancy Scovotti tells News 12 her family can barely grieve as their focus now shifts to his only son, the restaurant’s co-owner Edwin Almazon, who also contracted the virus and is hospitalized in critical condition.



“He is officially in an induced coma, and he’s been like that for five days," says Scovotti.



Scovotti says her cousin is on a ventilator and with their family’s situation worsening she decided to start a GoFundMe page to help cover his father’s funeral expenses and pay back restaurant staff - who she says are paying out-of-pocket to reopen the restaurant while her cousin fights for his life.



“The employees are literally coming out-of-pocket to pay for minor repairs to get it up and running. They want it open as much as the family does," she says.



So far, more than $20,000 has been donated by loved ones and heartbroken customers who are now giving back to a beloved family that’s served them for decades.