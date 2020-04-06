Port Chester man quarantines himself in bathroom after testing positive for COVID-19

Posted: Updated:

A Port Chester man says his bathroom became his private sanctuary while he quarantined himself from his family after testing positive for coronavirus.

Josh asked for his identity to be protected. For two weeks, he slept on a folding bed in his bathroom away from his family.

Josh has a wife, two children and a mother-in-law who is 60 years old. One of his children is 4 months old and was born premature. The baby came home when he was stuck in the bathroom.

He said he experienced early signs of the disease, like loss of taste and smell.

Those are not official symptoms of COVID-19, but surgeons are calling for them to be added to the list.

Josh says he never experienced a cough, fever or shortness of breath.

He is now feeling better and is out of quarantine. Josh's family members have tested negative.

    (AP Photo/John Minchillo). Workers wearing personal protective equipment bury bodies in a trench on Hart Island, Thursday, April 9, 2020, in the Bronx borough of New York. On Thursday, New York City's medical examiner confirmed that the city has shorte...
    As New York City deals with a mounting coronavirus death toll, the city has shortened the amount of time it will hold unclaimed remains.
    From all the regions at News 12 – Westchester, Long Island, New Jersey, Connecticut, Bronx, Brooklyn and the Hudson Valley – we want to assure you, we're all in this together.
