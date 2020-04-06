Port Chester man quarantines himself in bathroom after testing positive for COVID-19

As virus kills, NYC shortens deadline for claiming dead As virus kills, NYC shortens deadline for claiming dead (AP Photo/John Minchillo). Workers wearing personal protective equipment bury bodies in a trench on Hart Island, Thursday, April 9, 2020, in the Bronx borough of New York. On Thursday, New York City’s medical examiner confirmed that the city has shorte... (AP Photo/John Minchillo). Workers wearing personal protective equipment bury bodies in a trench on Hart Island, Thursday, April 9, 2020, in the Bronx borough of New York. On Thursday, New York City’s medical examiner confirmed that the city has shorte... As New York City deals with a mounting coronavirus death toll, the city has shortened the amount of time it will hold unclaimed remains. As New York City deals with a mounting coronavirus death toll, the city has shortened the amount of time it will hold unclaimed remains.

