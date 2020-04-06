Port Chester man quarantines himself in bathroom after testing positive for COVID-19

#inthistogether #inthistogether From all the regions at News 12 – Westchester, Long Island, New Jersey, Connecticut, Bronx, Brooklyn and the Hudson Valley – we want to assure you, we’re all in this together. From all the regions at News 12 – Westchester, Long Island, New Jersey, Connecticut, Bronx, Brooklyn and the Hudson Valley – we want to assure you, we’re all in this together.

Your Hometown Heroes Photos From doctors and nurses to firefighters and police officers. From grocery store workers to news media and beyond. There are many who work hard to keep things running, keep us informed and keep us safe.