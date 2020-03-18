Wife says New Rochelle attorney with coronavirus is alert, improving

A New Rochelle attorney who tested positive for coronavirus on March 10 is improving, according to his wife.

Adina Lewis Garbuz, the wife of attorney Lawrence Garbuz, said on her Facebook page that her husband was awake, alert and seemed to be on the road to full recovery.

 
She said she was not allowed to see him in person, but they spoke over FaceTime.

Garbuz said her husband just became aware of his diagnosis and had no idea what was going on. She says his first worry was about spreading the virus to others. His second worry was when he would get to see his family.

She says within hours of being extubated, his first words to her was "I love you so much."

"We all must continue to pray and send positive energy to so many who still need it," Adina Garbuz says. "So many are or will become ill from this. They all have my and my family's personal prayer's for strength and recovery very soon."

