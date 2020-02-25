8 Westchester towns make list of 100 richest towns in America

A Bloomberg report is out on the 100 richest towns in America, and eight communities in Westchester made the list.

For the second straight year, Scarsdale was named the second richest community in the country with an average household income of $452,041.

In addition to Scarsdale, the other communities in the top 50 are Bronxville (13), Larchmont (15) and Rye (27),

The richest town in America is Atherton, California, with an average household income of $525,324.

