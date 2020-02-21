Workers say man electrocuted while working in New Rochelle could have been prevented

Construction workers are calling for change after a 26-year-old died on the job last week in New Rochelle.

New Rochelle police say Alejandro Pellisa, of the Bronx, was in a cherry picker working on a building on Union Avenue when he accidentally hit high voltage wires and was electrocuted.

Workers say the accident could have been prevented.

"Training is one of the most important things to prevent accidents like this,” says electrician Dwight Robinson. “If he was aware of the dangers, it probably would not have happened."

OSHA and the city's building department are investigating the accident.

A vigil was held in honor of Pellisa Thursday outside of City Hall.