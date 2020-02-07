Police: DNA advancements could help solve Mamaroneck cold case

Posted: Updated:

A cold case has led village of Mamaroneck Police Detective Sgt. Mark Gatta back to the beach at Harbor Island Park.

Nearly 13 years ago, a beachgoer made a grisly discovery in a suitcase that had washed ashore.

"Child poking around it with a stick, opened it up and observed what was part of a female," says Gatta.

Investigators say the decomposed torso was likely that of Hispanic or light-skinned black woman between 35 to 50 years old.

A tattoo of two cherries on a stem was found on the body. That led investigators to name the murder mystery the "Cherries Doe" case.

Police thought the tattoo would be their best lead to identify the woman, but nothing panned out.

Now police are hoping advancements in DNA technology will help them identify the victim, should a family member come forward.

"If they gave their DNA, we can check that against Cherries', and see that it is indeed the relation, and if we can do that, then we have a chance in identifying her," says Gatta

Nearly three weeks after the woman's torso washed up in a suitcase at the beach, another gruesome discovery was made in the case -- this time on Long Island. A dismembered woman's foot washed ashore in Cold Spring Harbor.

A couple days later, another foot washed up on Oyster Bay Beach on property owned by former Cablevision President Charles Dolan.

Mamaroneck police say the feet that washed ashore on Long Island indeed belonged to Cherries Doe.

sorry to interrupt
your first 20 are free
Access to News 12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Spectrum Networks® and Service ElectricSM customers.
Please enjoy 20 complimentary views of articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.
you have reached your 20 view limit
Access to News 12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Spectrum Networks® and Service ElectricSM customers.
Please login or create an account to continue enjoying News12.
create an account
Our sign-up page is undergoing maintenance and is not currently available. However, you will be given direct access to news12.com while we complete our upgrade.
When we are back up and running you will be prompted at that time to complete your sign in. Until then, enjoy the local news, weather, traffic and more that's "as local as local news gets."
back to site