1 hospitalized in multifamily Mamaroneck house fire
A fire that broke out in multifamily home in Mamaroneck sent one possible burn victim to the hospital.
Multiple fire departments responded to the fire at 106 Spruce St. around 9:30 p.m. Friday.
Officials say they were able to knock down the fire quickly, but crews continued to work into the evening checking for possible flare-ups.
News 12 is told that a victim possibly suffering from burns was transported to the hospital.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.