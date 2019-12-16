Man saves life of dog hit by car in New Rochelle

A man delivered a Christmas miracle early by saving a beloved dog who was hit by a car in New Rochelle.

James Gallagher says he was working at the Honda of New Rochelle Monday morning when he saw that Cindy Rovledo's dog, Charlie, was hit by a car on Main Street.

He says he took the dog to two different emergency clinics where they discovered that Charlie suffered neurological and spinal damage and needed emergency surgery.

The bills were over $14,000. Rovledo says her family faced financial setbacks this year and couldn't afford to save him.

Gallagher says without giving it a second thought - he offered to cover it. He is not asking for a single penny back.

Charlie is out of surgery and will be recovering at the clinic for about a week.