Man saves life of dog hit by car in New Rochelle

Posted: Updated:

A man delivered a Christmas miracle early by saving a beloved dog who was hit by a car in New Rochelle.

James Gallagher says he was working at the Honda of New Rochelle Monday morning when he saw that Cindy Rovledo's dog, Charlie, was hit by a car on Main Street.

He says he took the dog to two different emergency clinics where they discovered that Charlie suffered neurological and spinal damage and needed emergency surgery.

The bills were over $14,000. Rovledo says her family faced financial setbacks this year and couldn't afford to save him.

Gallagher says without giving it a second thought - he offered to cover it. He is not asking for a single penny back.

Charlie is out of surgery and will be recovering at the clinic for about a week.

 

sorry to interrupt
your first 20 are free
Access to News 12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Spectrum Networks® and Service ElectricSM customers.
Please enjoy 20 complimentary views of articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.
you have reached your 20 view limit
Access to News 12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Spectrum Networks® and Service ElectricSM customers.
Please login or create an account to continue enjoying News12.
create an account
Our sign-up page is undergoing maintenance and is not currently available. However, you will be given direct access to news12.com while we complete our upgrade.
When we are back up and running you will be prompted at that time to complete your sign in. Until then, enjoy the local news, weather, traffic and more that's "as local as local news gets."
back to site