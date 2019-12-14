Gym for children with autism opens in New Rochelle

A gym specially for children with autism has opened in New Rochelle.

We Rock The Spectrum Gym, a chain of gyms for children with special needs, opened its newest location on Main Street.

We Rock The Spectrum was first opened in California by a mother of a boy with autism in 2010. The chain has since expanded to over 60 locations worldwide.

Ana Bourdon, of Mamaroneck, who is also a mother of a child with autism, connected with the mission of the brand and decided to open a location in Westchester.

At the gym's grand opening, organizers hosted local vendors, held sensory-safe activities, raffles, face painting and had plenty of food for the children.

The gym's features include a zipline, trampoline, and a calming room where kids can go to relax.

One parent tell News 12 she appreciates that her son can finally go somewhere to be comfortable and release all of his energy.

Activities at the gym are sensory-safe for the children

