Speak No Evil: Witchcraft's popularity on the rise in Hudson Valley

Speak No Evil: Witchcraft's popularity on the rise in Hudson ValleyPosted: Updated:
Despite its fearsome legacy, witchcraft is rising in popularity in New York state and especially in the Hudson Valley.
News 12's Tara Rosenblum spent four months exploring and gaining access to a mysterious, secretive world that most people don't even know exist: a thriving underground community of witches.
Watch "Speak No Evil," only on News 12, starting Tuesday to learn about the modern-day magic and ancient rituals at the center of their faith. Tune in to meet some of the most powerful witches in New York and see what happens when they come together to perform a white magic ritual and summon sacred spirits.
Part one of the series airs Tuesday starting at 4:30 p.m., and part two airs on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Residents: CSX construction debris causes safety issues
Leftover construction debris on a CSX train line in Rockland is causing some safety concerns.
Forecast: Cloudy skies Tuesday with temperatures around 70
News 12 weather update.
New Mexico officials: 2 dead, 4 injured in library shooting
Trio starts new party, joint campaign in Suffern
Three people with previously different political allegiances kicked off a new party and joint campaign Monday in Suffern.
Court documents reveal new details in Pound Ridge double murder-suicide
Court documents have revealed new details about a double murder-suicide in Pound Ridge.
Westchester Talks Trump: Former Arizona sheriff's pardon
Port Chester police chief: Department doesn’t need surplus military supplies
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday that revives a program that provided police departments with surplus military equipment, but not all police departments want them.
Hudson Valley comes to aid of Harvey victims
People across the Hudson Valley are coming together to bring aid to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.
Battered by Harvey, Houston braces for even more flooding
Battered by Harvey, rain-soaked Houston braces for even more flooding.
New bridge handles first business day commute
Monday was the first business day that commuters headed over the new Tappan Zee Bridge.
Photos: 2017 MTV Video Music Awards
Sights and scenes from the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards with host Katy Perry. Photos via Getty Images.
Photos: Harvey lashes Texas, brings catastrophic flooding
Rescuers in Texas were receiving too many calls to respond to each one and had to prioritize life-and-death situations, officials said.
The Northern Trust Championship 2017
Glen Oaks Golf Club in Old Westbury on Long Island in New York is making its debut on the PGA Tour as the backdrop for The Northern Trust Championship.
President Trump speaks at rally in Arizona
President Donald Trump opened his political rally in Phoenix with calls for unity and an assertion that "our movement is about love." Then he erupted in anger.
The stray dogs of Chernobyl
An estimated 900 stray dogs live near the site of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster in Ukraine.
Photos: 2017 Solar Eclipse
Photos from across the United States of the 2017 total solar eclipse. Images courtesy Getty.
Aftermath of the Barcelona Terror Attack
Spanish authorities said the back-to-back vehicle attacks - as well as an explosion earlier this week in a house elsewhere in Catalonia - were related and the work of a large terrorist group.
Recent solar eclipses from around the world
Here are some photos of recent solar eclipses around the world as North America prepares to see another on Aug. 21.
Protest: Michael Moore takes audience to Trump Tower
Mark Ruffalo joins Michael Moore as he leads his Broadway audience to Trump Tower to protest President Donald Trump on August 15, 2017 in New York City.
Travel: World festivals to add to you bucket list
Here are 18 world festivals you won't want to miss.
