Greenburgh-North Castle schools could cut 42 teachers’ assistants

GREENBURGH -

The Greenburgh North-Castle Union Free School District could soon be without teachers' assistants unless the district receives state aid.

The state Education Department has tasked the school district with finding $2.1 million in savings, which could lead to cuts of about 42 teachers' assistants.

Many of those assistants work at Clark Academy in Dobbs Ferry, while others work at Greenburgh Academy in Yonkers and Reach Academy in West Harrison. All of the academies specialize in helping students with learning and behavioral challenges.

News 12 was not allowed into the meeting when superintendent Dr. Carolyn McGuffog announced the cuts would come by eliminating the teachers' assistants. However, News 12 has learned some of them, about half, could be rehired as teachers' aides. Teachers' aides make less than teachers' assistants do not receive benefits.

The cuts are expected to take place at the end of summer school, unless Gov. Andrew Cuomo can provide money to save those assistants.

