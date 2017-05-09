Tow truck driver charged with drunken driving and texting

Authorities say the tow truck driver, William Castaldi, crossed the double yellow lines and hit a Chevy Suburban on Route 17 around 4 a.m. Monday.

A tow truck driver was allegedly driving drunk and texting before a crash in Sloatsburg that sent a pregnant woman to the hospital, according to police.

Castaldi, 34, of Tuxedo Park, refused medical treatment, while the Suburban driver and his pregnant passenger were treated and released from the hospital.

Castaldi now faces numerous charges.