Tow truck driver charged with drunken driving and textingPosted: Updated:
Authorities say the tow truck driver, William Castaldi, crossed the double yellow lines and hit a Chevy Suburban on Route 17 around 4 a.m. Monday.
Tow truck driver charged with drunken driving and textingMore>>
Tow truck driver charged with drunken driving and texting
Tow truck driver charged with drunken driving and texting
Tow truck driver charged with drunken driving and texting
Tow truck driver charged with drunken driving and texting