Tow truck driver charged with drunken driving and texting

Posted: Updated:
SLOATSBURG -

A  tow truck driver was allegedly driving drunk and texting before a crash in Sloatsburg that sent a pregnant woman to the hospital, according to police.
Authorities say the tow truck driver, William Castaldi, crossed the double yellow lines and hit a Chevy Suburban on Route 17 around 4 a.m. Monday.

Castaldi, 34, of Tuxedo Park, refused medical treatment, while the Suburban driver and his pregnant passenger were treated and released from the hospital.

Castaldi now faces numerous charges.

