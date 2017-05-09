Sentencing delayed in former teacher sex abuse case

A judge has delayed the sex abuse sentencing for former Chappaqua drama teacher Christopher Schraufnagel until May 30.

Sentencing was pushed back again for the former Chappaqua drama teacher who admitted to sexually abusing high school students.

Former Horace Greeley High School drama teacher Christopher Schraufnagel, 42, pleaded guilty to sexually abusing three 15-year-old male students on the grounds of the school between 2011 and 2015 and was scheduled to receive sentencing Tuesday.

During the hearing, Schraufnagel repeatedly said he took responsibility for his actions and that he did not intend to harm the three young men. He also made a statement apologizing to his victims and the Chappaqua community.

Schraufnagel initially pleaded guilty in a deal that would have him surrender his teaching license and serve three years' probation. That deal was later rejected by the judge because it did not require Schraufnagel to register as a sex offender. He then agreed to a new deal under which he would be listed on the state sex offender registry.

Because Schraufnagel is in what the court called intense substance and sex abuse therapy, the judge agreed to push his official sentencing back a few more weeks so that therapy would not be interrupted by sentencing rules and regulations. He is due back in court on May 30 for the official sentencing.

In addition to the three victims, seven other students have come forward with civil suit claims against Schraufnagel. The seven have not pressed criminal charges.