Police: 1 in custody in connection with White Plains shooting
Police say one man is in custody in connection with the shooting of an 18-year-old near a White Plains park.
Officials say 20-year-old Matusim Carter, of the Bronx, allegedly shot the teen in what they say was a "sneaker deal gone wrong."
As News 12 previously reported, the incident happened at 155 Ferris Ave. at around 7 p.m. Friday.
Police say Carter was found in the Bronx with a gun that matched the type used in the shooting.
The victim was taken to Westchester Medical Center.