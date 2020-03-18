New Rochelle School District offers to help hourly workers while schools are closed

The New Rochelle School District is making an offer to hourly employees who are dealing with financial concerns.

The district has announced that hourly workers who were scheduled to work between March 16 and April 1 will receive their regular pay.

Some workers aren't entirely pleased with the offer because they say employees must make up those days before June 30, 2021.

"Basically, what they want to do is pay us now, then make up all the hours within the next year and we work for free. Most of the monitors have other jobs. When are we squeezing in these hours when we have other jobs?" says Doreen Gomez, a school monitor.

The district says the program is optional, employees do not have to accept it they don’t want to.

New Rochelle schools are closed until at least April 1 but the school has instituted a distance learning plan as required by the governor.

