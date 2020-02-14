Flower shop in New Rochelle works around the clock for Valentine’s Day shoppers

Last-minute Valentine’s Day shoppers were out Thursday trying to find the perfect gifts for their loved ones.

Frank Egan, the owner of Enchanted Flowers in New Rochelle, says he and his employees worked around the clock to prepare for the special day.

Egan says there is no better way to show someone you care than by sending the gift of flowers.

He says red roses dominated sales but surprisingly black roses were also very popular this year. Egan say while black roses used to symbolize death and mourning, they now symbolize the beginning of new things or a journey into unexplored territory.

He says each color of rose has a different meaning.

“Red is love, purple is love at first sight, yellow is friendship, white is purity, light pink is passion, just to name a few,” Egan says. 

According to 1-800-Flowers, Americans will spend $2.3 billion on flowers this Valentine's Day. The only other day that beats Valentine's Day in floral sales is Mother's Day.

Candy, jewelry, dinner and cards are other popular choices for spending. The National Retail Federation says the average person will spend around $196.31 on Valentine’s Day, which is up 21% from last year’s previous record of $161.96.

Total spending is expected to total $27.4 billion, which is up 32% from last year’s record of $20.7 billion.

Wallethub.com says that 45% of adults don’t plan on celebrating Valentine’s Day this year, while 53% of women say they would break up with their significant others if they got nothing on Valentine’s Day.

