Indivisible Westchester flexes political muscle with goal of nominating progressive candidates

Indivisible Westchester, a part of a nationwide progressive moment, has proved to be quite the powerhouse when it comes to local politics.

As Kelley MacPherson and Ximena Francella see it, they're on the front lines of a political revolution. They are members of Indivisible New Rochelle, an offshoot of the left-leaning, political action grassroots group.

The group is made up of mostly women and was formed after the 2016 election. Its goal is to vote more women into office, change the face of politics in their community and make the people elected into office represent their progressive values.

Indivisible started flexing its political muscle in 2017. It helped George Latimer in his surprise victory in the county's executive race. A year later, it aided Alessandra Biaggi's stunning state Senate victory over Jeff Klein.

Just this week, the group started working with Mimi Rocah as she came close to winning the Democratic Party nomination in the district attorney's race over incumbent Anthony Scarpino.

With growing influence comes criticism. Some Democrats have accused the group of trying to hijack the Democratic Party. The group denies the charge, and instead hopes the party pays attention to their ideas.