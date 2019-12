A White Plains-based beer company wants to make sure you get home safe this New Year's Eve.

For the 16th year in a row, HEINEKEN USA will be providing free rides home on the big night.

The beer company says it will have a fleet of cars on the corner of East Post Road and Mamaroneck Avenue ready between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. The rides will take passengers from downtown White Plains to anywhere across Westchester County.

You have to be 21 or older to get a free ride.