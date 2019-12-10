New Rochelle students help launch News 12 new look

News 12 has a new look and the local community is helping us celebrate.

Over 75 kids at the Ward School in New Rochelle gave News 12 and our new logos a shoutout.

MORE: Local businesses help launch News 12 new look

"I love News 12 because it keeps me in the know," said one student. "I love News 12 because it tells me everything I need to know about New Rochelle," chimed in another.

Even school mascot Willie the Wolf, who represents kindness, got in on the fun!