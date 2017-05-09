Historic Yonkers church could be site of new apartment tower

One of the oldest churches in Yonkers could soon be the site of a brand-new apartment complex if a proposed deal goes through.

The proposed deal features a 15-story apartment tower that, according to developer Hudson Holdings, will boast a gym, a library, almost 2,000 square feet of restaurant space and a six-level parking lot.

Paul Sayegh works on Hudson Street, right across from the now-former Christian Life Fellowship Church that had been in place for almost 150 years. He says tearing down the church would not only lead to traffic problems, it would also be tearing down a landmark.



Other people argue tearing down the old church could lead to a newer, better city.

"I think that we're adding more of a modern twist to Yonkers even though it's an old building…I think that some things need to be let go, especially when it's abandoned," said one resident.



The Yonkers planning board has already started reviewing the application. Meanwhile, the city has given the green light for the historic church to be knocked down.