Mount Pleasant settles with family of student fatally shot by officer

MOUNT PLEASANT -

The town of Mount Pleasant has settled a wrongful death lawsuit with the family of a Pace University student who was shot and killed by a police officer.

The settlement with the town comes nearly seven years after the shooting death of 20-year-old college athlete Danroy "DJ" Henry in October 2010.

Mount Pleasant Town Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi says it includes a $250,000 contribution to the DJ Dream Fund, a nonprofit organization the family established to help underprivileged athletes reach their goals.

Fulgenzi added that the town of Mount Pleasant made no admission of any fault in connection with the incident.

The family has already settled a lawsuit with Pleasantville.
  

