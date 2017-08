Dove ad campaign criticized online

For a limited time, Dove shampoo bottles will be offered in six different shapes and sizes mimicking women's bodies and curves.

A new ad campaign for Dove soap is being criticized online.

Dove says, "Each bottle evokes the shapes, sizes, curves and edges that combine to make every woman their very own limited edition."

But critics have taken to social media. Some say it encourages women to be defined by their body type. Others point out the exaggerated shapes don't really represent bodies.

So far, the ad is only running in England.