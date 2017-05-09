Dutchess County man dies in Taconic parkway crash

Dutchess County man dies in Taconic parkway crashPosted: Updated:
Investigators say William Smith, 71, from Hopewell Junction, veered off the road and struck a guardrail just before 8 p.m. on Sunday.
