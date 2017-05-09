Dutchess County man dies in Taconic parkway crash

YORKTOWN -

A Dutchess County man is dead after crashing his car on the Taconic State Parkway in Yorktown.

Police say the accident happened just south of Route 132 near the Jefferson Valley Mall just before 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators say William Smith, 71, from Hopewell Junction, veered off the road and struck a guardrail.

Authorities say Smith may have suffered from a medical problem just before the crash.

