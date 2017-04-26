Numbers & Links for May 9, 2017

Friends of Karen
Website

College Tuition
HESC.NY.gov
Text 'college' to 81336

Public Info Session on Excelsior Scholarship Program

WHEN:  Tuesday, May 9 at 11 a.m.

WHERE:  Purchase College, SUNY
735 Anderson Hill Rd., Purchase, NY 10577
Members of the press should follow signage to the West 2 parking lot. The event will take place in the Choral Hall of the Music Building, room 1002. The entrance to the lower level of the Music Building is accessible from the parking lot.
 

sorry to interrupt
your first 5 are free
Access to News 12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service ElectricSM customers.
Please enjoy 5 complimentary views of articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.
you have reached your 5 view limit
Access to News 12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service ElectricSM customers.
Please login, create an account or subscribe to continue enjoying News12.
create an accountsubscribe
Our sign-up page is undergoing maintenance and is not currently available. However, you will be given direct access to news12.com while we complete our upgrade.
When we are back up and running you will be prompted at that time to complete your sign in. Until then, enjoy the local news, weather, traffic and more that's "as local as local news gets."
back to site